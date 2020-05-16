App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 167: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Manappuram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 167 in its research report dated May 15, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Manappuram Finance


Manappuram Finance (MFL) delivered another strong performance (better than estimates) during Q4FY20. NII for the quarter grew by 33% YoY to Rs 1,025 cr, led by strong 30% YoY growth in AUM and 33 bps QoQ expansion in NIM. Strong NII growth and sharp improvement in Cost to Income ratio bolstered operating profit growth at 55% YoY/ 11% QoQ at Rs 657 cr (our estimate: Rs 531 cr). Cost to Income ratio improved by ~200 bps QoQ to 36.7%, largely due to rationalization of security cost. Profit during the quarter increased by 43% YoY to Rs 395 cr vs. our estimates of Rs 352 cr. GNPA ratio in gold book increased to 0.9% from 0.5% QoQ but it remained well under control.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 167 (Rs 170 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 16, 2020 03:39 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Manappuram Finance #Recommendations

