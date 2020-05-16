Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 167: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance (MFL) delivered another strong performance (better than estimates) during Q4FY20. NII for the quarter grew by 33% YoY to Rs 1,025 cr, led by strong 30% YoY growth in AUM and 33 bps QoQ expansion in NIM. Strong NII growth and sharp improvement in Cost to Income ratio bolstered operating profit growth at 55% YoY/ 11% QoQ at Rs 657 cr (our estimate: Rs 531 cr). Cost to Income ratio improved by ~200 bps QoQ to 36.7%, largely due to rationalization of security cost. Profit during the quarter increased by 43% YoY to Rs 395 cr vs. our estimates of Rs 352 cr. GNPA ratio in gold book increased to 0.9% from 0.5% QoQ but it remained well under control.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 167 (Rs 170 earlier).

