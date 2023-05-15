Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 144: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Manappuram Finance
Manappuram Finance (MGFL) reported 6% QoQ growth in gold loan AUM after softness for four consecutive quarters, which was a positive. Yields on gold loans corrected to 21% vs 22.4% in Q3FY23, due to increase in tenor of loans to 6 months from 3 months. We believe that the company is on the right track, as growth in gold loan AUM returned plus management is confident of achieving 10% growth in FY24. Further microfinance, commercial vehicles, home loan, MSME/personal loans are also performing strongly with improving asset quality in microfinance business.
Outlook
We expect earnings to grow at 16% CAGR over FY23-FY25 and standalone GNPAs to trend towards 1%. We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating at TP of Rs 144 (unchanged) on 1.1x Sep’24E P/ABV. Re-rating can happen once gold loan AUM growth guidance is achieved in FY24 along with stable margins.
