English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 144: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Manappuram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 144 in its research report dated May 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Manappuram Finance

    Manappuram Finance (MGFL) reported 6% QoQ growth in gold loan AUM after softness for four consecutive quarters, which was a positive. Yields on gold loans corrected to 21% vs 22.4% in Q3FY23, due to increase in tenor of loans to 6 months from 3 months. We believe that the company is on the right track, as growth in gold loan AUM returned plus management is confident of achieving 10% growth in FY24. Further microfinance, commercial vehicles, home loan, MSME/personal loans are also performing strongly with improving asset quality in microfinance business.


    Outlook

    We expect earnings to grow at 16% CAGR over FY23-FY25 and standalone GNPAs to trend towards 1%. We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating at TP of Rs 144 (unchanged) on 1.1x Sep’24E P/ABV. Re-rating can happen once gold loan AUM growth guidance is achieved in FY24 along with stable margins.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Manappuram Finance - 13 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 15, 2023 01:07 pm