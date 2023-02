Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 144: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance (MGFL) reported 3% QoQ decline in gold loan AUM, whereas yields were up by 50bps to 22.4% as against 21.9% in Q2FY23. The going seems to be tough for gold financiers to achieve gold AUM growth, amid intense competition and pricing pressure. We believe company is on the right track in ensuring margins are protected. Conversely microfinance, commercial vehicles, home loan, msme/personal loans are performing strongly thereby compensating for the slowdown in the gold loan business. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating on the stock. Re-rating can happen once gold loan AUM starts seeing growth again.

Outlook

We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating at TP of Rs 144 (unchanged) on 1.1x Sep’24E P/ABV, as we increase our FY25 NII estimates by 3% given decrease in cost of funds from 8.9% to 8.7%. Our FY23 and FY24 estimates remain unchanged.

