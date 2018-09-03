Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 134: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Manappuram Finance

Company has outstanding gold loan AUM of 125bn. Within gold loan AUM, agricultural-based, micro loans and consumer based loans contribute one-third each in portfolio. With revival in business & rural economy (due to government initiative, normal monsoon in many regions), we expect agricultural and micro based loan to drive pace and consumption-based loans to continue its robust growth. We expect disbursement to grow at 64%/41% YoY in FY19E/FY20E. However, with strong recovery (due to 3month loan tenure and regular auction policy), we expect AUM growth of 10%/11% in FY19E/FY20E.

Outlook

We expect AUM CAGR of 16% over FY18-FY20E. We value stock at 1.9x P/BV FY20 and arrive at a target price of INR134 giving an upside potential of 34%.

