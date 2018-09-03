Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 134: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on Manappuram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 134 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.
Nalanda Securities' research report on Manappuram Finance
Company has outstanding gold loan AUM of 125bn. Within gold loan AUM, agricultural-based, micro loans and consumer based loans contribute one-third each in portfolio. With revival in business & rural economy (due to government initiative, normal monsoon in many regions), we expect agricultural and micro based loan to drive pace and consumption-based loans to continue its robust growth. We expect disbursement to grow at 64%/41% YoY in FY19E/FY20E. However, with strong recovery (due to 3month loan tenure and regular auction policy), we expect AUM growth of 10%/11% in FY19E/FY20E.
Outlook
We expect AUM CAGR of 16% over FY18-FY20E. We value stock at 1.9x P/BV FY20 and arrive at a target price of INR134 giving an upside potential of 34%.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.