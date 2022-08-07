Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 131: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital's research report on Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance (MFL) reported mix performance during Q1FY23 with profit de-growth of 35% YoY and increase of 8% QoQ at INR 282 cr, was lower than our estimate of INR 324 cr, impacted due to subdued performance in MFI portfolio. AUM on consolidated basis increased by 24% YoY/2% QoQ to INR 30,760 cr. Gold loan AUM witnessed increase of 24% YoY/1.5% QoQ with yield expansion of 60bps QoQ at 19.4%. Monthly yield on gold loan portfolio increased further from 20.7% in Jun’22 to 21.7% in Jul’22. Asset quality of the company improved in the standalone entity as GNPA decreased from 3% to 1.4% QoQ and NNPA decreased from 2.7% to 1.3% QoQ. Microfinance book asset quality deteriorated sharply as GNPA in this book increased from 3.5% to 7.7% and NNPA increased from 0.2% to 1.9% QoQ due to flow from earlier stressed pool.

Outlook

Management expect AUM growth to pick up in FY23E with gold loan yield stabilizing at 20-21%. While maintaining our estimates, we upgrade our rating on the stock to Buy from Accumulate with a revised target price of INR 131 (INR 118 earlier), based on 1x FY24E ABVPS. Currently, stock is trading at 0.8x P/ABV to its FY24E.

