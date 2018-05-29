Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 129: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance’s (MGFL) Q4FY18 PAT at INR1.7bn came marginally lower than estimate on slower-than-anticipated revenue momentum. Key highlights: a) soft gold loan AUM growth due to weak underlying demand; however, sustained non-gold AUM growth of >20% QoQ led to >7% QoQ rise in consolidated AUM;

Outlook

We expect AUM growth to gather pace across business segments on waning GST concerns and pick up in rural economy. This, alongwith controlled costs and provisioning, is estimated to drive >15% EPS CAGR over FY18-20. Scale up in other businesses should also provide a leg up. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.9x FY20E P/ABV (consol) for RoA/RoE of >5%/21%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR129.

