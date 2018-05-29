App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 129: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Manappuram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 129 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance’s (MGFL) Q4FY18 PAT at INR1.7bn came marginally lower than estimate on slower-than-anticipated revenue momentum. Key highlights: a) soft gold loan AUM growth due to weak underlying demand; however, sustained non-gold AUM growth of >20% QoQ led to >7% QoQ rise in consolidated AUM;

Outlook

We expect AUM growth to gather pace across business segments on waning GST concerns and pick up in rural economy. This, alongwith controlled costs and provisioning, is estimated to drive >15% EPS CAGR over FY18-20. Scale up in other businesses should also provide a leg up. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.9x FY20E P/ABV (consol) for RoA/RoE of >5%/21%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR129.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 05:56 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Manappuram Finance #Recommendations

