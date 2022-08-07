Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 126: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Manappuram Finance

MGFL reported good set of numbers with profitability beating our estimates at Rs2.8bn (Ple:Rs2.6bn) on better than expected NII which came in at Rs9.5bn (PLe: Rs9.3bn) up 6.5% QoQ but de-growing 7% YoY (because yield on gold loans improved to 19.4% in Q1FY23 v/s 18.8% in Q4FY22). Gold AUM grew 1.5% QoQ to Rs204bn. Asset quality for standalone business improved significantly as GNPA/NNPA fell to 1.4%/1.3% from 3%/2.7% in Q4FY22. Asirvad Microfinance performance continued to be under pressure as microfinance AUM de-grew 1.6% QoQ to Rs65.4bn and asset quality also deteriorated due to stress in restructured book with GNPA/NNPA coming in at 7.7%/1.9% vs 3.5%/0.2% in Q4FY22. Going forward, Co. expects yields to not fall below 20-21% and can expand AUM without reducing yields or introducing teaser rates. From highs of 23% gold loan yield, 20-21% can be the new normal. We maintain AUM CAGR of 15% for FY22-24 and GNPA forecasts of 2.8%/2.4% over FY23/24. Worst seems to be over in terms of pricing pressure in the gold loan business, but Asirvad microfinance business continues to lag in AUM growth and asset quality.



Outlook

Reiterate ‘BUY’ rating as valuation is attractive at 0.8x FY24 P/ABV with price target maintained at Rs126, valuing the consolidated book at 1.1x PABV Sep’24E.

