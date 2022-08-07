Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 126: Prabhudas Lilladher

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Manappuram Finance

MGFL reported good set of numbers with profitability beating our estimates at Rs2.8bn (Ple:Rs2.6bn) on better than expected NII which came in at Rs9.5bn (PLe: Rs9.3bn) up 6.5% QoQ but de-growing 7% YoY (because yield on gold loans improved to 19.4% in Q1FY23 v/s 18.8% in Q4FY22). Gold AUM grew 1.5% QoQ to Rs204bn. Asset quality for standalone business improved significantly as GNPA/NNPA fell to 1.4%/1.3% from 3%/2.7% in Q4FY22. Asirvad Microfinance performance continued to be under pressure as microfinance AUM de-grew 1.6% QoQ to Rs65.4bn and asset quality also deteriorated due to stress in restructured book with GNPA/NNPA coming in at 7.7%/1.9% vs 3.5%/0.2% in Q4FY22. Going forward, Co. expects yields to not fall below 20-21% and can expand AUM without reducing yields or introducing teaser rates. From highs of 23% gold loan yield, 20-21% can be the new normal. We maintain AUM CAGR of 15% for FY22-24 and GNPA forecasts of 2.8%/2.4% over FY23/24. Worst seems to be over in terms of pricing pressure in the gold loan business, but Asirvad microfinance business continues to lag in AUM growth and asset quality.

Outlook

Reiterate ‘BUY’ rating as valuation is attractive at 0.8x FY24 P/ABV with price target maintained at Rs126, valuing the consolidated book at 1.1x PABV Sep’24E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Manappuram Finance - 050822 - prabhu