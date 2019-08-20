App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 685: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 685 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Majesco


Revenue stood at USD 37.3mn up 1.2% QoQ (est. 38mn) led by higher licence (+144% QoQ) offset by 14.7% QoQ drop in cloud (37.4% of rev). Growth in licence revenue is driven by accelerated licence booking (accounting changes) and is not sustainable. Drop in cloud implementation (-19.0% QoQ, 25% of rev) is due to completion of MetLife project. MetLife go-live is crucial for Majesco and will act as a strong reference point for future deals. Cloud subscription, which is a high margin and annuity revenue stream, was down 2.9% QoQ (~12% of rev) but will increase with go-lives. The minimum subscription revenue from MetLife (~USD 3mn yearly) will start once the platform is operational in 3Q. EBITDA margin expanded 293/220bps QoQ/YoY to 10.4%, led by GM expansion of 285bps QoQ. Margin expansion was healthy despite lower cloud revenue. The 12-month executable order book stands at USD 98.7mn (+1.8% QoQ) driven by cloud wins. Net Cash stands at Rs 3.73bn vs. Rs 3.89bn in FY19.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on Majesco following slight miss on revenue & margins in 1QFY20. Revenue grew despite a steep fall in the cloud revenue and margin expansion (lower than est.) was healthy. The order backlog is robust and cloud deal wins are stable. We await a large deal win from the IBM/Capgemini channel. Our TP of Rs 685 implies EV/rev multiple of 2.0x on June-FY21 rev.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Majesco #Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.