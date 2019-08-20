Buy Majesco; target of Rs 685: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 685 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Majesco
Revenue stood at USD 37.3mn up 1.2% QoQ (est. 38mn) led by higher licence (+144% QoQ) offset by 14.7% QoQ drop in cloud (37.4% of rev). Growth in licence revenue is driven by accelerated licence booking (accounting changes) and is not sustainable. Drop in cloud implementation (-19.0% QoQ, 25% of rev) is due to completion of MetLife project. MetLife go-live is crucial for Majesco and will act as a strong reference point for future deals. Cloud subscription, which is a high margin and annuity revenue stream, was down 2.9% QoQ (~12% of rev) but will increase with go-lives. The minimum subscription revenue from MetLife (~USD 3mn yearly) will start once the platform is operational in 3Q. EBITDA margin expanded 293/220bps QoQ/YoY to 10.4%, led by GM expansion of 285bps QoQ. Margin expansion was healthy despite lower cloud revenue. The 12-month executable order book stands at USD 98.7mn (+1.8% QoQ) driven by cloud wins. Net Cash stands at Rs 3.73bn vs. Rs 3.89bn in FY19.
Outlook
We maintain BUY on Majesco following slight miss on revenue & margins in 1QFY20. Revenue grew despite a steep fall in the cloud revenue and margin expansion (lower than est.) was healthy. The order backlog is robust and cloud deal wins are stable. We await a large deal win from the IBM/Capgemini channel. Our TP of Rs 685 implies EV/rev multiple of 2.0x on June-FY21 rev.
