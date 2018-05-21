App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 627: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 627 in its research report dated May 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Majesco


Majesco reported good set of numbers in Q4 FY18 driven by cloud services that have started gaining traction from its clients owing to  shifting their workloads from on-premise to cloud-based solution. Majesco reported revenues of INR 2,167 Mn (+13.5% YoY) amidst increase in cloud-based revenues (+87.9% YoY) , wherein subscription and implementation contributed 31.3% and 8.9% to the overall revenues. P&C and L&A contributed 72% and 27% to the overall revenues during the quarter. IBM-MetLife deal has contributed majorly to the increase in L&A revenues (INR 585 Mn), which has increased by 103% YoY, whereas revenues from P&C remained flat at INR 1,563 Mn. On a Geographic Mix, Americas and the UK contributed 86% and 7% to the overall revenues.


Outlook


Majesco is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 1.5x/1.2x in FY19E/FY20E. We assign a multiple of 2.3x to the FY20 estimated sales of INR 11,095 Mn to come up at a target price of INR 627, an upside of 20.5% over the CMP. We assign a “BUY” rating to the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Majesco #Recommendations

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.