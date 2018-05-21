Buy Majesco; target of Rs 627: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Majesco

Majesco reported good set of numbers in Q4 FY18 driven by cloud services that have started gaining traction from its clients owing to shifting their workloads from on-premise to cloud-based solution. Majesco reported revenues of INR 2,167 Mn (+13.5% YoY) amidst increase in cloud-based revenues (+87.9% YoY) , wherein subscription and implementation contributed 31.3% and 8.9% to the overall revenues. P&C and L&A contributed 72% and 27% to the overall revenues during the quarter. IBM-MetLife deal has contributed majorly to the increase in L&A revenues (INR 585 Mn), which has increased by 103% YoY, whereas revenues from P&C remained flat at INR 1,563 Mn. On a Geographic Mix, Americas and the UK contributed 86% and 7% to the overall revenues.

Outlook

Majesco is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 1.5x/1.2x in FY19E/FY20E. We assign a multiple of 2.3x to the FY20 estimated sales of INR 11,095 Mn to come up at a target price of INR 627, an upside of 20.5% over the CMP. We assign a “BUY” rating to the stock.

