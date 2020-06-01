Buy Majesco; target of Rs 400: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Majesco

Revenue were inline with a revenue growth of about 4.4% QoQ at Rs 2.7bn (our estm at Rs2.7bn) but profitability was ahead of estimate with OPM at 10.1% against our estm at 8.6%. Order backlog grew 8% QoQ at USD110mn (up 13% YoY basis) and provides comfort on improved momentum in FY21. 55% of this order book is from product revenues and rest is one time services led. Met Life site going live and launch in newer markets subsequently would drive revenue momentum. The site will also help in monetization of the large pipeline it has created over last two years. Robust order booking (up 13% YoY), sustained traction in cloud subscription revenues (up 34% in FY20), Met Life site live event and widening partner channel suggest sustained momentum for Majesco in FY21 despite the pandemic.

Outlook

Factoring these we expect Majesco to deliver revenue/earnings CAGR of 10%/16% over FY20-22E and maintain our Buy rating with DCF based TP of Rs 400 per share (implies 0.6x on EV/Sales and 5x on EV/EBIT on FY22E).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

