App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maithan Alloys; target of Rs 900: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Maithan Alloys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Maithan Alloys


Maithan Alloys is India’s largest producer & exporter of Mn Alloys with over two decades of experience. Manganese alloys are critical for steel manufacturing translating into a large globally addressable market for Maithan. Co’s customers include marquee domestic/global steel majors, with most of them being repeat customers. Co produces ~1% of total global Mn alloy supply, which means there is little offtake risk. This, coupled with the fact that Maithan is amongst the lowest cost producers in the world, makes them amongst the last men standing in case of any global commodity downturn, esp steel. It is also noteworthy that China discourages export of Mn alloys (seen as energy intensive).


Outlook


We initiate coverage on Maithan Alloys with a BUY rating and a TP of Rs 900 (base case) based on conservative assumptions. Our upside (and downside) cases yield TPs of Rs 1,500 (and 375).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Maithan Alloys #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.