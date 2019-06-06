Buy Maithan Alloys; target of Rs 900: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Maithan Alloys

Maithan Alloys is India’s largest producer & exporter of Mn Alloys with over two decades of experience. Manganese alloys are critical for steel manufacturing translating into a large globally addressable market for Maithan. Co’s customers include marquee domestic/global steel majors, with most of them being repeat customers. Co produces ~1% of total global Mn alloy supply, which means there is little offtake risk. This, coupled with the fact that Maithan is amongst the lowest cost producers in the world, makes them amongst the last men standing in case of any global commodity downturn, esp steel. It is also noteworthy that China discourages export of Mn alloys (seen as energy intensive).

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Maithan Alloys with a BUY rating and a TP of Rs 900 (base case) based on conservative assumptions. Our upside (and downside) cases yield TPs of Rs 1,500 (and 375).

