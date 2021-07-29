Buy Mahindra Logistics: target of Rs 727: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics

MLL reported strong beat on net earnings for Q1FY2022 led by higher than expected revenues along with better OPM. It is targeting to add 4msf built-to-suit warehousing space over fifteen months. Warehousing services is slated to comprise 30% of the targeted Rs. 10,000 crore overall revenues in FY2026. It has been able to largely preserve Rs. 253 cash as on FY2021 after funding for capex. MLL is favourably placed among parent group’s entities in terms of its growth potential and capital allocation going ahead.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a revised PT of Rs. 727, considering its strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2021-FY2024E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More