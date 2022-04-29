English
    Buy Mahindra Logistics: target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated April 27, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics


    MLL reported an in-line operational performance for Q4FY2022 with consolidated revenues rising by 10% y-o-y with an improvement in OPM by 86bps q-o-q. The company expects H2FY2023 to show strong growth led by a revival in growth in auto and other end-user industries. The OPM is expected to inch up gradually. Over the longer term, rise in volumes, change in revenue mix, and lower impact of IND AS are expected to drive net earnings.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on the stock of Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a revised PT of Rs. 630, assigning a higher valuation multiple.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Mahindra Logistics
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:44 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.