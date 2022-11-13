 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Mahindra Logistics ; target of Rs 610: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

ICICI Direct research report on Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics. Serves over 400 customers via its two business segment: supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility • Revenues from Mahindra comprise 52% of SCM revenues (FY21) while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra.

Outlook

We maintain BUY due to long-term growth drivers in MLL. We value the stock at Rs 610 i.e. 36x P/E on FY24E EPS.

