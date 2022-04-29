 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 600: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 29, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics. Serves over 400 customers via its two business segment: supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility • Revenues from Mahindra comprise 52% of SCM revenues (FY21) while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY stance, due to long-term growth drivers in MLL. We value the stock at | 600 i.e. 34x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra Logistics #Recommendations
first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:57 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.