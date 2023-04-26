Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 455: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Logistics
MLL reported lower-than-expected revenues while OPM surprised positively led by core business. Rivigo consolidation leads to net loss. The company expects slower growth run-rate in near term owing to slower growth in auto and gradual pick up expected in e-Commerce and freight forwarding businesses. The express business is targeted for EBITDA and PAT breakeven in Q3FY2024 and Q4FY2024 end respectively. The first phase of 0.5 msf of 1 msf Chakan warehousing park is expected by FY2024 end.
Outlook
We retain a Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a revised PT of Rs. 455, considering favourable valuation which factors in near term demand weakness.
