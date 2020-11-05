Buy Mahindra Logistics: target of Rs 432: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Mahindra Logistics

MLL posted better-than-expected performance for Q2FY2021 led by rebound in its SCM business revenue growth at almost pre-COVID level. E-commerce and consumer drive non-M&M segment revenues. The company added 0.8msf warehousing space and introduced Flexi Warehousing solutions of ~1msf which would help in addressing seasonality, network expansion and demand uncertainty. MLL generated strong operating cash flows during H1FY2021. Improving auto demand along with sustained high growth in E-commerce, consumer and freight forwarding to drive earnings.

Outlook

We recommend Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a price target of Rs. 432 considering its attractive valuation and strong net earnings growth trajectory over FY2021E-FY2023E.

