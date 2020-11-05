172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mahindra-logistics-target-of-rs-432-sharekhan-6071251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra Logistics: target of Rs 432: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 432 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Mahindra Logistics


MLL posted better-than-expected performance for Q2FY2021 led by rebound in its SCM business revenue growth at almost pre-COVID level. E-commerce and consumer drive non-M&M segment revenues. The company added 0.8msf warehousing space and introduced Flexi Warehousing solutions of ~1msf which would help in addressing seasonality, network expansion and demand uncertainty. MLL generated strong operating cash flows during H1FY2021. Improving auto demand along with sustained high growth in E-commerce, consumer and freight forwarding to drive earnings.



Outlook


We recommend Buy on Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with a price target of Rs. 432 considering its attractive valuation and strong net earnings growth trajectory over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:04 pm

