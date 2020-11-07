172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mahindra-logistics-target-of-rs-430-icici-direct-6080951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:43 PM IST

Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated November 01, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics


Mahindra Logistics doubled its revenues QoQ, which led to flat YoY growth in revenues at Rs 833 crore (E-way bill data normalised only in September). On the segmental front, SCM (90% of FY20 revenues) grew 6% YoY to Rs 804 crore and PTS segment (10% of revenues) de-grew 71% to Rs 29 crore. PTS segment has been severely impacted owing to work from home policy adopted by corporates. Warehousing segment saw 18% YoY growth on the back of strong performance by non-auto segment (up 17%). Owing to strong QoQ performance, the company was able to normalise its EBITDA margins at 4.5% (flat YoY) while EBITDA also came in flat at Rs 37 crore. Higher other income enabled the company to report 31% growth to Rs 15 crore.



Outlook


We remain positive on MLL’s future prospects and with the quicker-than-expected recovery in its core segments. We upgrade to BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 430.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:43 pm

