Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics doubled its revenues QoQ, which led to flat YoY growth in revenues at Rs 833 crore (E-way bill data normalised only in September). On the segmental front, SCM (90% of FY20 revenues) grew 6% YoY to Rs 804 crore and PTS segment (10% of revenues) de-grew 71% to Rs 29 crore. PTS segment has been severely impacted owing to work from home policy adopted by corporates. Warehousing segment saw 18% YoY growth on the back of strong performance by non-auto segment (up 17%). Owing to strong QoQ performance, the company was able to normalise its EBITDA margins at 4.5% (flat YoY) while EBITDA also came in flat at Rs 37 crore. Higher other income enabled the company to report 31% growth to Rs 15 crore.

Outlook

We remain positive on MLL’s future prospects and with the quicker-than-expected recovery in its core segments. We upgrade to BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 430.

