you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics


Mahindra Logistics’ results reflected the general economic slowdown, further aggravated by continued slowdown in auto sector (~62% of SCM revenues). This time around, PTS segment (~10% of revenue) also dragged overall revenues (down 17% YoY) while SCM segment (~90% of revenues) fell 20%. However, the warehousing segment continued to remain in the positive growth trajectory (10%) thereby improving the transportation: warehousing mix in the non-Mahindra SCM segment to 70:30. EBITDA margins (without Ind-AS 116 effect) fell 139 bps to 2.6%. Subsequently, EBITDA, PAT de-grew 47%, 57%, respectively. As per the management commentary, non-auto prospects like e-com, freight forwarding, consumer, pharma verticals sustained growth in the crisis, driven by new business acquisitions in existing, new customers in these verticals.



Outlook


With asset heavy players and startups in the logistics sector seeing greater stress in cashflow management, inflated labour cost and other expenses, MLL is well placed to steer the crisis, with strong financials to take advantage of expected consolidation in the sector. While auto continues to dominate MLL segment, MLL has been steadily building up its presence in the e-commerce, freight forwarding, pharma and consumer segments. Also, with changing client profile, MLL has been able to leverage the situation to provide increased warehousing and value-added services (grew 16% in FY20) component in its revenue mix (that provides higher gross margins and translates into higher profitability for the company). We maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 300.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 23, 2020 12:09 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra Logistics #Recommendations

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

