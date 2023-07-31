Buy Mahindra Lifespaces; target of Rs 575: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces (MLDL) reported bookings of INR3.5b, 14% above our estimate, but down 43% YoY/4% QoQ due to absence of any major launches. MLDL launched a phase of the plotted development project at Lakewoods, Chennai (0.37msf) at the end of the quarter, which received a strong response (71% sold out). However, bookings spilled over to 2QFY24. IC&IC segment – Leasing in IC&IC segment was subdued as MLDL leased out only ~3 acres in 1QFY24 (vs. 52 acres/42 acres in 4QFY23/1QFY23) of land at MWC, Chennai for a total value of INR120m at a realization of INR42m. Additionally, it also received transfer charges of INR20m from MWC Jaipur. Cash flows – The company collected INR2.8b during the quarter and spent INR1.2b on construction. It generated surplus operating cash flows of INR1.3b. Consolidated net debt (Resi+IC&IC) declined INR0.9b to INR2.1b. P&L performance was muted because of lower completions and recognition of low-margin projects. MLDL delivered 0.18msf of area (Bloomdale, Nagpur) and reported revenue of INR1b, up 4% YoY. EBITDA loss expanded to INR430m and it generated a net loss of INR43m vs. profits in both the comparable quarters. Reiterate BUY.

Outlook

We raise our TP to INR575 (from INR520) as we reduce WACC (lower RF rate & risk premium) and revisit our margin assumptions for IC&IC. Reiterate BUY.For all recommendations report, click here

