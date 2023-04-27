 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Mahindra Lifespaces; target of Rs 521: HDFC Securities

Apr 27, 2023

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mahindra Lifespaces has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 521 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

HDFC Securities' research report on Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL) reported the highest ever annual presales of INR 18.1bn (+77% YoY), with volume at 2.2msf (+73% YoY). This was backed by robust launches of 3.19msf (+51% YoY). For FY24, nine project launches are planned with Kandivali, Bengaluru, one society redevelopment and Citadel Ph 2 as key launches. The GDV of these launches is estimated at INR 50bn with a large part front loaded (INR 25bn) in H1FY24. MLDL added INR 32bn worth of GDV and expects to add 35-40bn worth of GDV in FY24, backed by a robust business development pipeline of INR 55bn. Within IC&IC, the company leased 158 acres for INR 4.6bn (+53% YoY). This is near its FY25 target of INR 5bn for an annual lease.

Outlook

Given the tailwinds in the industrial business, the upcycle in the residential business, a robust balance sheet, a trustworthy brand image, and a robust business development pipeline, we remain constructive on MLDL and maintain a BUY rating, with NAV-based TP of INR 521/sh.