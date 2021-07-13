MARKET NEWS

Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers: target of Rs 795: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 795 in its research report dated July 12, 2021.

July 13, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


Property registrations in Mumbai and Maharashtra show encouraging signs in Q1FY2022 and July till date. Unsold inventory stable q-o-q and down y-o-y during Q1FY2022. Healthy traction in MLDL’s region of operations indicates Q1FY2022 sales to be around H1FY2021 and significantly higher y-o-y. Collections to be much better y-o-y, owing to low base and lesser impact of COVID-19 second wave on consumers. We expect new launches from Q2FY2022, which along with improving realty market would aid in healthy pre-sales for FY2022. The company is actively pursuing Rs. 4,500 crore worth of land deals for future growth.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) with a revised PT of Rs. 795, owing to strong growth outlook and valuation comfort.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 13, 2021 01:01 pm

