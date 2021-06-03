MARKET NEWS

Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 675: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2021.

June 03, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLD), despite a weak H1FY21 wherein sales value witnessed de-growth of 32% YoY, staged a strong comeback with FY21 sales value reaching Rs 695 crore, up 4% YoY. The management also walked the talk by acquiring three land parcels at Kalyan, Kanakpura in Bengaluru and Pune with total sales potential of ~Rs 1500 crore. With launch pipelines, new team in place and further plans of land acquisition, we expect MLD to expand the residential segment, going ahead.



Outlook


Hence, we upgrade MLDL to BUY (vs. HOLD earlier) recommendation with a target price of Rs 675/share (earlier Rs 300/share).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Recommendations
first published: Jun 3, 2021 05:20 pm

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

