Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers: target of Rs 655: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 655 in its research report dated March 05, 2021.

March 08, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


MLDL has formed a formidable core management team over a year having credible experience from leading real estate firms to boost sales and execution. The company targets to achieve pre-sales target of over Rs. 2,000 crore per year over the next two to three years from Rs. 500 crore to Rs. 1,100 crore range during FY2016-FY2020. The company’s low gearing is likely to aid in land acquisitions.The company is likely to benefit from the government’s affordable housing focus, inorganic opportunities, and favourable state government’s policies to name a few.



Outlook


We re-initiate coverage on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) with a Buy rating and price target of Rs. 655, owing to high discount to NAV and strong growth outlook.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 8, 2021 12:11 pm

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

