Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers: target of Rs 655: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 655 in its research report dated March 12, 2021.

March 15, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


Our interaction with the management reinforces our view on the company’s change in approach towards being aggressive with a strong management team at the helm. The company is likely to reach a sales target of Rs. 2000 crore to Rs. 2500 crore sales target over next two to three years by building depth in three key cities. Low gearing to allow aggressive land acquisitions to build size. MLDL to benefit from strong momentum in residential market with inventory overhang lowering down, lower interest rate regime, consolidation, favourable government policies etc.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 655.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:32 pm

