Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers: target of Rs 655: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Our interaction with the management reinforces our view on the company’s change in approach towards being aggressive with a strong management team at the helm. The company is likely to reach a sales target of Rs. 2000 crore to Rs. 2500 crore sales target over next two to three years by building depth in three key cities. Low gearing to allow aggressive land acquisitions to build size. MLDL to benefit from strong momentum in residential market with inventory overhang lowering down, lower interest rate regime, consolidation, favourable government policies etc.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 655.

