Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Our interaction with the management indicate towards achieving profitable growth with scale. The focus is on mid-premium and premium projects with selective preference towards value homes. Key launches in Thane, Kandivali, Pune and Mumbai remain largely on track. Expect construction to gather pace from Q3 as construction commences on new projects. It has set an aspirational target to achieve 5x sales booking of Rs. 8000-10000 crore by FY2028. BD pipeline would be scaled to Rs. 40000-50000 crore from current Rs. 5500 crore, excluding Thane project.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 630, as we roll forward our NAV & valuation to September 2025 earnings and considering strong scalability in business over the next five years.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers - 28 -08 - 2023 - khan