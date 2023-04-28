English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    MLDL reported accelerated industrial leasing during Q4FY2023 with almost 3x y-o-y and q-o-q growth, while residential pre-sales declined q-o-q led by lower launches. Residential business development remained strong with Rs. 4050 crore of additions in the past thirteen months. The current BD pipeline remains strong at Rs. 5,500 crore. Company has a strong launch pipeline having revenue potential of Rs. 3500-4000 crore for FY2024 while operational profitability is expected to see turnaround only from FY2025.

    Outlook

    We retain a Buy rating on stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 500, lowering our NAV premium to factor in the change in leadership role and subdued execution over the medium term.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers - 27 -04 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 03:27 pm