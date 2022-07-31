Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 485: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

MLDL reported strong performance in terms of residential sales and IC&IC lease for Q1FY2023. Residential operating loss continued as per expectation. Net earnings boosted by one-off items. The company added Rs. 1700 crore GDV project during Q1FY2023 and has a land deal pipeline of Rs. 5000 crores for balance fiscal. It expects to close Rs. 1000 crore land deals over 2-3 months. The company has strong project launch pipeline of Rs. 1250 crore to Rs. 1500 crore for balance fiscal. It expects to foray into society redevelopment in current fiscal.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 485, considering its strong growth potential in both residential and industrial leasing businesses.

