    Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 485: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 485 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


    MLDL reported strong performance in terms of residential sales and IC&IC lease for Q1FY2023. Residential operating loss continued as per expectation. Net earnings boosted by one-off items. The company added Rs. 1700 crore GDV project during Q1FY2023 and has a land deal pipeline of Rs. 5000 crores for balance fiscal. It expects to close Rs. 1000 crore land deals over 2-3 months. The company has strong project launch pipeline of Rs. 1250 crore to Rs. 1500 crore for balance fiscal. It expects to foray into society redevelopment in current fiscal.


    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 485, considering its strong growth potential in both residential and industrial leasing businesses.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
