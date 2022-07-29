English
    Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 475: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 475 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


    Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLD) is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group. It has over 32 msf of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations. • The company has outlined medium term guidance to achieve sales value of Rs 2500 crore by FY25. For the same, it is targeting four land transactions every year totalling ~Rs 2,000 crores worth of sales potential.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value MLDL at Rs 475/share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 07:01 pm
