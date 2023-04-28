Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLD) is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group. It has ~33.6 msf of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development at its integrated cities/industrial clusters (IC& IC) across four locations. The company has sharply scaled up sales momentum with FY23 sales value at Rs 1812 crore vs. Rs 695 crore in FY21. It intends to continue its scalability drive through new business developments ahead.

Outlook

It remains a scalability play on residential segment while IC & IC business is likely to remain healthy. We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value MLD at Rs 470/share.

