English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 470: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLD) is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group. It has ~33.6 msf of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development at its integrated cities/industrial clusters (IC& IC) across four locations. The company has sharply scaled up sales momentum with FY23 sales value at Rs 1812 crore vs. Rs 695 crore in FY21. It intends to continue its scalability drive through new business developments ahead.

    Outlook

    It remains a scalability play on residential segment while IC & IC business is likely to remain healthy. We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value MLD at Rs 470/share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:02 pm