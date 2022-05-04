English
    Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers: target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    May 04, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


    MLDL reported healthy performance in terms of residential sales, collections and IC&IC lease for Q4FY2022. Residential operating loss continued as per expectation. Net earnings boosted by one-off items. The company added Rs. 5500 crore GDV during FY2022 till date and expects GDV additions of Rs. 3800 crore achieved in FY2022 to sustain in FY2023. The company has strong project pipeline of 6.72msf. Looking at society redevelopment projects in Mumbai along with stressed assets acquisitions.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on stock with a revised price target of Rs. 450, factoring higher sales run-rate lead by strong project additions.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 4, 2022 01:01 pm
