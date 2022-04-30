 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 30, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLD) is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group. It has 30 msf of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven cities and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations. The company has outlined medium term guidance to achieve sales value of Rs 2500 crore by FY25. For the same, it is targeting four land transactions every year totalling ~Rs 2,000 crores worth of sales potential.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the company. We value MLD at Rs 430/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Recommendations
first published: Apr 30, 2022 12:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.