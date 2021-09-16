MARKET NEWS

Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers: target of Rs 340: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra Lifespace Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated September 15, 2021.

September 16, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers


Residential demand in MMR, NCR and Pune remain healthy across price categories post Q1FY2022. Expect to launch three projects over next six months. Land accretion to be focus area in residential segment to prop up sales and execution. Expect to conclude 1-2 land deals in near term. IC&CS business to gain traction over a year with easing travel restrictions, pick up in manufacturing activities, manufacturing push through PLI. IC&CS contribution can lead to overall net profitability in FY2023.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on stock with a revised price target of Rs. 340, led by industry growth tailwinds and strong balance sheet.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Mahindra Lifespace Developers #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 16, 2021 02:25 pm

