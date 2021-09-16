Buy Mahindra Lifespace Developers: target of Rs 340: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Residential demand in MMR, NCR and Pune remain healthy across price categories post Q1FY2022. Expect to launch three projects over next six months. Land accretion to be focus area in residential segment to prop up sales and execution. Expect to conclude 1-2 land deals in near term. IC&CS business to gain traction over a year with easing travel restrictions, pick up in manufacturing activities, manufacturing push through PLI. IC&CS contribution can lead to overall net profitability in FY2023.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on stock with a revised price target of Rs. 340, led by industry growth tailwinds and strong balance sheet.

