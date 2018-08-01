App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST

Buy Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 590: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Mahindra Financial Services


The pullback in asset quality sustained as MMFS reported a sizable reduction in the gross stage III NPAs (9.4% vs. 14.5% YoY). The usual 1Q hiccup was also curbed as sequential stress accretion was lower than previous years (270/150bps in FY17/18). The spike is credit cost is primarily due to higher provisioning on stage I and II under the ECL methodology as per IND AS. Robust growth (+23% coupled with steady margins (despite the rise in CoF) led to an earnings beat.


Outlook


A comfortable capital position (CRAR of 21.9% post the fund raise) should also help. Given the deep presence (1284, 108 opened in the last 12 months) and rural focus, MMFS will be the biggest beneficiaries of improving rural macros and a good monsoon. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 590 (3.5x Mar-20 ABV of Rs 163 + Rs 18 for MIBL).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

#Buy #HDFC Securities #Mahindra Financial Services #Recommendations

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

