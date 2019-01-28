Buy Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 518: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra Financial Services

MMFS reported PAT of INR3.2b (14% miss), driven by higher-than-expected opex and tax rate. Adjusted for INR500m profit on MIBL stake sale in 3QFY18, PAT declined by 8% YoY. AUM and disbursements remained on a robust growth trajectory. Value of assets financed continued increasing robustly at 24% YoY. However, we note that the base is quite high 4Q onward. Given the seasonality, AUM grew 6% QoQ (+30% YoY) to INR631b.

Outlook

We cut our FY19 EPS estimate by 5% to factor in higher taxes, but raise our FY20 EPS estimate by 2%. Our SOTP-based TP is INR518 (Dec’20E based). Maintain Buy.

