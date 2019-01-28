App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 518: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 518 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra Financial Services


MMFS reported PAT of INR3.2b (14% miss), driven by higher-than-expected opex and tax rate. Adjusted for INR500m profit on MIBL stake sale in 3QFY18, PAT declined by 8% YoY. AUM and disbursements remained on a robust growth trajectory. Value of assets financed continued increasing robustly at 24% YoY. However, we note that the base is quite high 4Q onward. Given the seasonality, AUM grew 6% QoQ (+30% YoY) to INR631b.


Outlook


We cut our FY19 EPS estimate by 5% to factor in higher taxes, but raise our FY20 EPS estimate by 2%. Our SOTP-based TP is INR518 (Dec’20E based). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Buy #Mahindra Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.