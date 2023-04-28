Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE

Mahindra CIE (MCI), part of the Spain-based CIE Automotive Group, is a multi-technology, multi-product automotive component supplier. CY22 consolidated revenue mix – Europe 36%, India 64% • Forging is ~59% of consolidated sales (78% in Europe) • In India, it derives 49%, 23%, 20%, 8% of sales from PV, 2-W, tractors, M&HCV, respectively. In Europe it now derives 75% of sales from PV space.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating on MCI tracking reiterated growth focus on Indian operations, steady demand outlook in foreign markets. Revising our estimates, our earnings stage an upgrade of ~15%. We now value MCI at Rs 520 i.e. 18x PE on CY24E EPS of ~Rs 29/share.

