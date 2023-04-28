English
    Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    April 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Mahindra CIE (MCI), part of the Spain-based CIE Automotive Group, is a multi-technology, multi-product automotive component supplier. CY22 consolidated revenue mix – Europe 36%, India 64% • Forging is ~59% of consolidated sales (78% in Europe) • In India, it derives 49%, 23%, 20%, 8% of sales from PV, 2-W, tractors, M&HCV, respectively. In Europe it now derives 75% of sales from PV space.

    We retain BUY rating on MCI tracking reiterated growth focus on Indian operations, steady demand outlook in foreign markets. Revising our estimates, our earnings stage an upgrade of ~15%. We now value MCI at Rs 520 i.e. 18x PE on CY24E EPS of ~Rs 29/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

