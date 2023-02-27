English
    Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 24, 2023.

    February 27, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE

    Mahindra CIE (MCI), part of the Spain-based CIE Automotive Group, is a multi-technology, multi-product automotive component supplier. CY22 consolidated revenue mix – Europe 36%, India 64%. Forging is ~59% of consolidated sales (78% in Europe). In India it derives 49%, 23%, 20%, 8% of sales from PV, 2-W, tractors, M&HCV, respectively. In Europe it now derives 75% of sales from PV space.

    Outlook

    We retain BUY, tracking healthy demand outlook, value accretion post selling of its German forging operations; improved financials; order wins in EV space, strong CFO yields (~7%) & healthy double digit return ratios. Rolling over our valuations & switching to PE valuation methodology, we now value MCI at ₹500 i.e., 20x PE on CY24E EPS of Rs25/share

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra CIE - 27 -02 - 2023 - icici

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra CIE #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 04:42 pm