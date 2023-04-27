 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 450 : Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

Mahindra CIE (MACA)’s 1QCY23 result was better than expected as its consol. EBITDA margin expanded 260bp QoQ to 15.6% (est. 14.1%). This was driven by strong EBITDA margin beat in the EU due to lower energy prices coupled with operating leverage and better efficiency. While margin for India business too was better at 15.0% (est. 14.5%), there is further scope of margin expansion in India.

Outlook

We raise our CY23E/CY24E EPS by 3%/1% to reflect better margins in both businesses, lower EU revenue in CY24E and higher interest cost. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR450 (premised on ~16x Mar’25E consol. EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here