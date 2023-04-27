English
    Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 450 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 27, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

    Mahindra CIE (MACA)’s 1QCY23 result was better than expected as its consol. EBITDA margin expanded 260bp QoQ to 15.6% (est. 14.1%). This was driven by strong EBITDA margin beat in the EU due to lower energy prices coupled with operating leverage and better efficiency. While margin for India business too was better at 15.0% (est. 14.5%), there is further scope of margin expansion in India.


    Outlook

    We raise our CY23E/CY24E EPS by 3%/1% to reflect better margins in both businesses, lower EU revenue in CY24E and higher interest cost. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR450 (premised on ~16x Mar’25E consol. EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

