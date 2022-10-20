Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE

Mahindra CIE (MCI), part of the Spain-based CIE Automotive Group, is a multi-technology, multi-product automotive component supplier. CY21 consolidated revenue mix – Europe 49%, India 51% • Forging is ~59% of consolidated sales (86% in Europe) • In India, it derives 37%, 31%, 16%, 8% of sales from PV, 2-W, tractors, M&HCV, respectively • In Europe it derives 36%, 39%, 9% of sales from PV, MHCV, off highway, respectively.

Outlook

We retain BUY, tracking healthy demand prospects, strong CFO/FCF yields (~10/5%) & healthy return ratios matrix (ex-goodwill RoIC: ~30%+). Introducing CY24E, we now value MCI at 10x CY23E EV/EBITDA for revised target price of Rs 380 (earlier target price: Rs 325).

