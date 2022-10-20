English
    Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE


    Mahindra CIE (MCI), part of the Spain-based CIE Automotive Group, is a multi-technology, multi-product automotive component supplier. CY21 consolidated revenue mix – Europe 49%, India 51% • Forging is ~59% of consolidated sales (86% in Europe) • In India, it derives 37%, 31%, 16%, 8% of sales from PV, 2-W, tractors, M&HCV, respectively • In Europe it derives 36%, 39%, 9% of sales from PV, MHCV, off highway, respectively.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY, tracking healthy demand prospects, strong CFO/FCF yields (~10/5%) & healthy return ratios matrix (ex-goodwill RoIC: ~30%+). Introducing CY24E, we now value MCI at 10x CY23E EV/EBITDA for revised target price of Rs 380 (earlier target price: Rs 325).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:16 pm
