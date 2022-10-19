 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Oct 19, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

MACA’s overall performance in 3QCY22 was in line. The India business outperformed the European business, led by strong domestic demand. Given the moderation in commodity costs and partial pass-through of energy cost, we expect margin in both geographies to improve from here on. We change our CY22/CY23 estimate by -1%/+4% to reflect strong PV demand for its key customers in India and adverse forex impact.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR360 (~13x Dec’24E consolidated EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahindra CIE - 191022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Mahindra CIE #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Oct 19, 2022 03:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.