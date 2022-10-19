English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Diwali & Your Portfolio
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 19, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE


    MACA’s overall performance in 3QCY22 was in line. The India business outperformed the European business, led by strong domestic demand. Given the moderation in commodity costs and partial pass-through of energy cost, we expect margin in both geographies to improve from here on. We change our CY22/CY23 estimate by -1%/+4% to reflect strong PV demand for its key customers in India and adverse forex impact.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR360 (~13x Dec’24E consolidated EPS).

    Close

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra CIE - 191022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra CIE #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 03:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.