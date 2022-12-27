Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 360: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

We met the management of Mahindra CIE (MACA) to learn more about 1) its decision to sell German CV forging operations and its implications on operational/financials, 2) the company's key focus areas in terms of geography and product, 3) factors leading to margin expansion in the near to medium term, and 4) focus areas in EVs and details of order wins. We believe the proposed sale of its German CV forging operations is a positive development for MACA as it will result in a better financial performance (profitability improvement and debt reduction) and free up managements bandwidth. Moreover, management's focus on profitability has intensified further, as it has become selective in terms of order acceptance (to only consider orders with RoI >20%) and investments in high value-added products. We believe MACA's growth story is on track, led by its organic initiatives (new products/customers) and M&A focus (adding new technologies). Under CIE's parentage, MACA has been able to improve its efficiencies, cut costs, and improve profitability.

Outlook

The stock trades at 13.6x/11.3x CY23E/CY24E consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR360 (~13x Dec'24E consolidated EPS).

