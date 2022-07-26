English
    Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 315: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated July 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE


    MACA’s 2QCY22 operating performance was in line as strong revenue traction was offset by cost pressures. While 2HCY22 is likely to be better than 1H for the European business, India business is expected to gain from demand recovery in 2Ws (on a low base) and demand from M&M’s SUV.  We raise our CY22E/CY23E EPS by 17%/5%, respectively, to account for: a) stronger-than-estimated revenue growth and b) higher other income, lower interest and lower tax for CY22E. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR315 (premised on 13x Jun’24E consolidated EPS).



    Outlook


    Any significant order wins, or growth in the EV portfolio, can act as a re-rating factor. The stock trades at 13x/11.1x CY22E/CY23E consolidated EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR315 (premised on 13x Jun’24E consolidated EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra CIE - 250722 -moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra CIE #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 04:04 pm
