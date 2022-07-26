Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 315: Motilal Oswal

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

MACA’s 2QCY22 operating performance was in line as strong revenue traction was offset by cost pressures. While 2HCY22 is likely to be better than 1H for the European business, India business is expected to gain from demand recovery in 2Ws (on a low base) and demand from M&M’s SUV. We raise our CY22E/CY23E EPS by 17%/5%, respectively, to account for: a) stronger-than-estimated revenue growth and b) higher other income, lower interest and lower tax for CY22E. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR315 (premised on 13x Jun’24E consolidated EPS).

Outlook

Any significant order wins, or growth in the EV portfolio, can act as a re-rating factor. The stock trades at 13x/11.1x CY22E/CY23E consolidated EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR315 (premised on 13x Jun’24E consolidated EPS).

