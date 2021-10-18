MARKET NEWS

Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated October 15, 2021.

Broker Research
October 18, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE


MACA’s strong performance in 3QCY21 was driven by strong revenue trajectory in its India operations, while its EU operations were affected by chip shortages and an adverse exchange rate. New order for EVs provides support against an expected loss of revenue growth in its ICE-dependent portfolio. We largely maintain our EPS estimates, despite good beat in 3QCY21, as we factor in the impact from semiconductor shortages. We maintain our Buy rating.


Outlook


Any significant order win or growth in the EV portfolio can act as a re-rating factor. The stock trades at valuations of 16.9x/13.9x CY21E/CY22E consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR300/share (15x Sep’23E consolidated EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Mahindra CIE #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Oct 18, 2021 02:55 pm

