Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 295: Motilal Oswal

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

MACA’s strong performance in 2QCY21 was driven by strong revenue trajectory in India and the EU, and benefit of cost cutting in the EU. We largely maintain our EPS estimates, despite a good beat in 2Q, as we build in impact of semiconductor shortages in 2HCY21. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

The stock trades at valuations of 15.5x/13.7x CY21E/CY22E consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of ~INR295 per share (15x Sep’23E consolidated EPS).

