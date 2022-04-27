Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE

MACA’s 1QCY22 performance was an all-round beat, led by strong revenue and profitability in the EU and robust margin in India. Improving supplyside issues, new orders, and the possibility of an improvement in demand for 2Ws and Tractors in India, coupled with a pass-through of cost, will lead to a sustained improvement in performance over the next 12 months. We raise our CY22/CY23 EPS estimate by 29%/12% to account for an improvement in revenue and EBITDA margin in India and the EU business.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR280/share (13x Mar’24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More